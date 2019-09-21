Deepak Punia storms into final of World Wrestling Championships

India’s star wrestler Deepak Punia has reached the final of World Wrestling Championships at Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan.

He defeated his semi-final opponent, Stefan Reichmuth of Switzerland 8-2, today to move into the gold-medal match.

The reigning junior world champion Punia will now wrestle against legendary Hassan Yazdani of Iran in the 86-kg category final tomorrow.

Earlier, Deepak Punia, who is seeded fourth, defeated Carlos Arturo Izquierdo Mendez of Colombia in the quarter-finals to become the fourth Indian wrestler to secure a berth for the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar have already made the cut for the 2020 Games and bagged bronze medals in their respective weight categories

