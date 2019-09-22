Deepak Punia pulls out of World Championship title clash, settles for silver

Kazakhstan: Deepak Punia on Sunday pulled out of the World Championship title clash in 86kg against Hazsan Yazdani of Iran due to an ankle injury sustained during the semifinal bout.

The 20-year-old Indian had to settle for the silver medal in his debut.

Deepak had come out of the mat limping and with a swollen right eye after his semifinal against Switzerland’s Stefan Reichmuth on Saturday.

Deepak reached the final with wins over Reichmuth, Colombia’s Carlos Arturo Mendez and Kazakhstan’s Adilet Davlumbayev.

The reigning junior world champion Deepak had already qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics after reaching the semi-final in his weight category.

Notably, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, and Vinesh Phogat won bronze medals at the Championships.