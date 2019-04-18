Deepak Kalal features in Sukhbir Gill’s Punjabi song ‘NEXT LEVEL’

Mumbai: You can hate him, abuse him, taunt him, but the fact is that you cannot ignore Deepak Kalal. After the infamous ‘beating up’ incident in Gurgaon, Deepak Kalal is back in the news. And surprisingly, this time, for all the right reasons.

Rakhi Sawant’s alleged boyfriend Deepak has featured in a Punjabi music video ‘NEXT LEVEL – The Breakup Anthem’. The song is sung by Sukhbir Gill and will be released by Slay Records. The song has catchy beats and thus crossed half a million views on YouTube within two days of its release.

Interestingly, the Punjabi song ‘Next Level’ is coming out when rumour mongers are hinting of a breakup between Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal. While none of them have been vocal about it, but Deepak Kalal featuring in a breakup anthem does raise a few eyebrows. Is he trying to dedicate the song to Rakhi?

Sukhbir Gill, the voice behind ‘Next Level’ song is an actor turned singer. The 23-year-old Handsome Munda from Punjab has already acted in a Shyam Benegal movie. After spending 6 years in the Punjabi movie and music industry, Sukhbir released his maiden track on Slay Records. The teaser is getting a tremendous response on the internet. Slay Records owners Gurlove Singh Ratol & Kanwarnihal Singh Gill released the song on Slay Records official YouTube channel.