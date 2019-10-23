Decomposed carcass of elephant found in Sambalpur forest

Sambalpur: The decomposed carcass of an elephant was found at Badapati forest under Redhakhol’s Badamal forest range in Sambalpur district on Wednesday.

On being informed about the matter, forest department personnel reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the elephant is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the pachyderm died two days ago.

However, the exact cause will be known after the post-mortem report arrives, said sources.