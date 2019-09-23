Decomposed body of unidentified woman recovered from nullah in Khurda

Decomposed body
Khurda: The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a nullah of Pakua river near Dikshitpada village in Khurda district on Monday.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body of the woman in nullah this morning and alerted the same to the police. On intimation, cops reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the woman is yet to be ascertained, the preliminary investigation suggested that the woman was murder as the hands and legs of the woman were found tied with rope, sources said.

