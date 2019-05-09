Decomposed body of missing minor boy found from pit in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: The decomposed body of an eight-year-old boy, missing for past four days, was recovered from a pit near Katabadi village forest in Kandhamal district on Thursday.

According to sources, the minor boy of the same locality went missing on May 5 while playing. After frantic search, family members lodged a complaint at Daringbadi police station in this regard.

However, some locals who ventured into the forest this morning spotted the decomposed body of the minor boy in a pit and alerted the police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was recovered from the pit and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Reportedly, police have detained two persons in connection with the case.