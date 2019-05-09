Decomposed body of missing minor boy found from pit in Kandhamal

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Decomposed body of missing minor boy found
Representational image
15

Kandhamal: The decomposed body of an eight-year-old boy, missing for past four days, was recovered from a pit near Katabadi village forest in Kandhamal district on Thursday.

According to sources, the minor boy of the same locality went missing on May 5 while playing. After frantic search, family members lodged a complaint at Daringbadi police station in this regard.

Related Posts

3 killed in Fani, over 1L evacuated in Kendrapara…

Cyclone Fani aftermath: Gajapati Collector, SP organise…

Four awarded 20 years jail term for raping widowed woman

However, some locals who ventured into the forest this morning spotted the decomposed body of the minor boy in a pit and alerted the police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was recovered from the pit and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Reportedly, police have detained two persons in connection with the case.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.