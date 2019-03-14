Decomposed body of man recovered from his house in Ganjam village

Hinjilicut: The decomposed body of a man was recovered from his house at Ralaba village under Hinjili police limits in Ganjam district late on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Nabin Rout (38).

According to sources, Nabin was staying alone in the house following a dispute with his family members. On Monday night, he took up a quarrel with some villagers in an inebriated condition. Since then he was not seen in the village.

However, some neighbours noticed foul smell emanating from Rout’s locked house and informed the police about the same.

Police this morning reached the village, broke open the front entrance door and seized the decomposed body of Nabin.

Sources said that though the house was locked from inside, police found the back door of the house open, which points towards some suspected foul play behind the man’s death.

A case (7/19) of unnatural death has been registered into the incident and the body was sent to Berhampur DHH for post-mortem, said inspector-in-charge Abhimanyu Das police.

The actual reason behind the man’s death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives, Das further said.