Decomposed body of female jumbo found in Dhenkanal forest

Decomposed body
Dhenkanal: The decomposed body of a female elephant was recovered from Anlakata forest in Mahaveer Forest Range under the Kamakshyanagar forest division in Dhenkanal district today.

The age of the deceased elephant is about eight to ten years.

According to sources, the elephant might have fallen into the pit while searching for food. It is suspected that the pachyderm might have died 10 days ago.

On being informed, the forest department officials reached the spot and started an investigation. The officials have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact reason behind the jumbo’s death.

