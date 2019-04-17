Decline in jobs coincided with demonetization: varsity report

New Delhi: The Bengaluru-based Azim Premji University has released the State of Working India (SWI) 2019 report which said 50 lakh men lost jobs in 2016-18.

The report said they have lost jobs between 2016 and 2018. The SWI report said the beginning of the decline in jobs coincided with demonetization in November 2016.

The university report further said the informal sector was hit hardest by demonetization as well as the introduction of goods and services tax (GST).

The report said the rate of unemployment has risen steadily post 2011. The unemployed across the country are mostly the higher educated and the young.

Among urban women, graduates are 10 per cent of the working age population but 34 per cent of the unemployed.

Among rural men, graduates are around 7 per cent of the working age population but over 20 per cent of the unemployed.

The university report said among rural women, graduates form only a small 3.2 per cent of the working age population, but they make up 24 per cent of the unemployed.