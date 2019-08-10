Decision on new Congress Chief today

New Delhi: The crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee, where the next party chief is likely to be named, will be held on Saturday.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at around 11 am today.

Prior to the meeting, a meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s home was held. Rahul Gandhi asked all party Chief Ministers, state chiefs, MPs and party office bearers will be part of the process of picking his successor.

As per the sources senior leaders Ahmed Patel, AK Antony and KC Venugopal discussed some names of probable candidates with Sonia Gandhi to take charge of the grand old party after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as the party president.

Mukul Wasnik has emerged as the front runner for the post left vacant after Rahul Gandhi quit in May, owning responsibility for the party’s national election debacle. A non-Gandhi maybe party president for the first time in two decades as the Congress Working Committee meets today.