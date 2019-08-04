Debutant pacer Navdeep Saini stars as India beats WI in 1st T20I

Florida: India pacer Navdeep Saini became the second bowler to record a wicket-maiden as he picked up three wickets against West Indies in the first T20I at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday.

The Indian pacer made a dream start to his international career as he picked up the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer off successive deliveries in his first over itself.

He returned for his second spell and picked up the wicket of Kieron Pollard for 49 in the final over without conceding a single run to finish with 3 wickets for 17 from 4 overs.

Saini is only the second bowler after Singapore’s Janak Prakash to manage a wicket-maiden in the 20th over of a T20 international match on debut. Janak Prakash had achieved the feat in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Region Final against Qatar last month.

But the feat has never been achieved by a debutant in a T20I between two Test-playing nations.

Saini led the charge for India with the ball as they restricted the West Indies to 95 for 9 in 20 overs at Lauderhill after electing to bowl first.

Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed openers John Campbell and Evin Lewis for a pair of ducks before Saini dented the world champions further with the wickets of Pooran and Htemyer off successive deliveries in the 5th over.