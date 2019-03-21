Death toll rises to seven in building collapse in Karnataka, rescue work on

Bengaluru: The death toll in Dharwad building collapse has risen to seven as more bodies were recovered from the debris that occurred on Tuesday.

Authorities said over 54 people were rescued so far. They said 10 persons are still missing.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Karnataka’s Hubli from Hindon in Uttar Pradesh were airlifted by the Indian Air Force on Wednesday.

These teams were engaged in the search and rescue operation after an under-construction building caved in at Dharwad in Karnataka.

Officials said the rescue operation is being jointly conducted by NDRF and State Disaster Relief Response (SDRF).

The tragic incident occurred in Dharwad’s Kumareshwar Nagar area at the site of an under-construction mall.

Police sources said no arrests were made so far into the incident at Dharward which is 400 Km away from here.

A case was registered in this connection, police said and added that rescue operations were intensified to find out those still trapped beneath the debris.

Nearly 150 police, fire and emergency personnel are engaged in the search and rescue operation.

Police sources said most of those trapped are labourers from North India who were engaged in the construction work.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy said, the rescue operation is under full-swing at the site of the disaster.