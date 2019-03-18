Death toll in Indonesia flood rises to 77

Jakarta: The death toll in the floods in Indonesia has risen to 77 that was triggered by torrential rain and landslides on Saturday, official said on Monday.

Officials said a baby trapped under rubble after flash flooding destroyed his home in Indonesia has been reunited with his father.

The five-month-old was rescued on Sunday from debris inside a house where his mother and siblings were found dead in the hard-hit northeastern town of Sentani.

The disaster management officials said over 1,000 personnel are searching for more victims.

Indonesia has issued a 14-day state of emergency in response to the floods. Papua shares a border with independent Papua New Guinea on an island just north of Australia

Flooding is common in Indonesia, especially during the rainy season which runs from October to April.

It is worthwhile to note that in January, floods and landslides killed at least 70 people on Sulawesi island.