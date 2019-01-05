Death threat to Nayagarh village sarpanch

By pragativadinewsservice
Death threat to sarpanch
Nayagarh: A death threat to Laxmiprasad gram panchayat sarpanch through some letters has become a talk of the village on Saturday.

The matter came to light after sarpanch Soumya Ranjan Pradhan contacted the police and informed about the incident.

Police reached the village and seized the letters in which Pradhan was asked to withdraw a case against an MLA.

According to police, some miscreants allegedly barged into the house of the sarpanch and abused him. Later, they also threw some alcohol bottles, stones at Pradhan’s house before leaving three letters and the parcel.

Police have launched a probe into the matter and efforts are on to nab the culprits.

