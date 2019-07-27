Death of minor boy triggers tension in Balasore, locals block road

Balasore: Irate people blocked the road near Guluda Chhak on Saturday morning protesting the death of a minor boy who was found hanging inside a Dhaba on Friday.

A minor boy was found hanging under suspicious circumstances inside a Dhaba near IDCO Square on Baliapal-Basta road in Balasore district on Friday morning. Following this, tension prevailed in the area after irate locals thrashed the Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Baliapal police station.

Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the locals. The body was seized and sent to a nearby hospital for the post-mortem. However, the hospital authorities denied doing so as the time of the post-mortem was closed.

Subsequently, family members of the deceased returned home leaving the body at the hospital.

Later, an ambulance carrying the body of the minor reached the village claiming that the post-mortem was over. After the matter came to light, locals detained two policemen and an ambulance protesting the post-mortem of a minor boy without informing the family of the deceased.