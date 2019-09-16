Death Of Man In Malkangiri: Two Cops Injured In Mob Attack

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Malkangiri
13

Malkangiri: Two policemen were injured after being attacked by locals at Papermetla police station over the death of a man at Jantabai village in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district on September 15.

According to sources, the irate locals ransacked the police station property alleging police inaction against BSF jawans involved in the death of Raju Hantal of Ranganiguda village.

Raju was found dead inside a kitchen of an Anganwadi centre at Jantabai village with injury marks on his body.

Raju’s family members refused to accept the body kept near Paparmetla Police station after an autopsy today. Later, the kin along with fellow villagers staged a dharna in front of the police station placing the body on the ground and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

The family members alleged that on September 13, Raju had gone to a weekly market at Jantabai with his two daughters where some BSF personnel met him and took him along with them. He didn’t return home thereafter and his body was found inside the Anganwadi centre later.

Also Read: Man's 'Murder' In Malkangiri: Tension Continues To Prevail In Jantapai Village

pragativadinewsservice
