Death of 10 MGNREGA women workers: NHRC notice to Telangana govt

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice Telangana government over the death of 10 MGNREGA women workers in Narayanpet district.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report that 10 women working under the MGNREGA scheme died when an embankment caved in on them in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Wednesday, the Commission has issued a notice to Telangana Chief Secretary.

The commission directed the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report of the tragic incident including action taken against guilty, relief and rehabilitation to the families of the victims and status of the safety measures at such sites where deep digging is conducted, within four weeks.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the right. Poor villagers, who are not skilled workers and need a job to earn their livelihood, do opt to work under the MGNREGA scheme.

The deceased, no doubt, belonged to the poorest strata, the way, the embankment has collapsed and negligence on the part of the contractor and the department concerned cannot be ruled out.

It seems that neither any precaution was taken by the authorities nor any kind of help was available on the spot. Had some safety measures been taken, ten human lives could perhaps be saved.

According to today’s media report, when the workers under MGNREGA were digging a canal in a village in Narayanpet district of Telangana. The fellow workers of the victims reportedly tried to rescue them but by the time they cleared about five feet of mud and pulled them out, all of them were dead.