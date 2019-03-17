Dear Comrade teaser out: Vijay Deverakonda shows rebellion & romance simultaneously

Hyderabad: The makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited Dear Comrade unveiled the teaser of the movie on Sunday, and it shows the superstar playing a rebellious student leader.
The teaser has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The actor also shared the same on his Twitter handle along with the Youtube links of the teaser in all the four languages.
Dear Comrades,
Fight for what you love. You must.
Your man,
Comrade Deverakonda.#DearComradeTeaser
Telugu : https://t.co/pjmZyK2ITs
Malayalam : https://t.co/UrWEaElx9S
Tamil : https://t.co/irHy1hFp8P
Kannada : https://t.co/GXupOsX4S0 pic.twitter.com/yqMyGTZtgv
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 17, 2019
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, through his Twitter handle, also announced about the teaser release.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna… Teaser of #DearComrade… Directed by Bharat Kamma… 31 May 2019 release… In #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayalam… Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas… #DearComradeTeaser: https://t.co/MhEGkANqhS pic.twitter.com/K1bs7r0ZNT
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2019
The teaser explores the rebellious attitude and romance simultaneously. The teaser aesthetically establishes the shades of the film with realistic fights and heartwarming romance.
The scenes are set in a college campus where a blood-soaked Deverakonda is seen in action mode. The scene swiftly shifts to a rainy afternoon, where Deverakonda’s character is seen romancing Rashmika Mandana.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas, marks the directorial debut of Bharat Kamma. Dear Comrade is set to release on May 31.