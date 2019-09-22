Deadly Potholes In Mancheswar Road Turns Nightmare For Commuters

Bhubaneswar: While tall claims were made by the civic body here on the overall development of ‘Smart City’ Bhubaneswar, deadly potholes on the road stretch between VVS Nagar to Chakeisihani near Mancheswar Industrial Estate area is unfolding a different tale.

The Mancheswar Railway Station road which connects both VSS Nagar and Chakeisihani is filled with large waterlogged potholes forcing pedestrians and school and college students to commute on the covered drains.

With just a few days left for Durga Puja and many other festivals to be celebrated in the city as well as in the locality, the pathetic condition of the road stretch is still presenting a sordid picture of civic neglect.

Locals said, over a year has passed since the bitumen topping was washed away but no repair work was carried out. Eventually, the potholes have turned into death traps for motorists and commuters using the road for the daily commute.

The numbers of accidents and mishaps on the particular road stretch have increased significantly in the past few days due to water-filled potholes lying hidden from view. The situation is even worse near the VVS Nagar Railway crossing and Chakeisihani Chowk where the people have to wade through knee-deep water logged after rains.

“Since five to six months, the condition of the road has deteriorated due to incessant rains and subsequent waterlogging. We had complained many times to BMC and the PWD authorities, but no steps have been taken to address the issue. This is the main road which connects VSS Nagar to Chakeisiani and Mancheswar Industrial Estate, but no work has been undertaken to repair one of the busiest service roads in the city,” said, Sanatan Rout, a local resident.

“As it is the only industrial area of the state capital, many heavy vehicles pass on this road every now and then. However, continuous rains have washed away huge portions of the road at several spots. Motorists travelling on the road towards VSS Nagar or Rasulgarh, have to brave the deadly potholes filled with rainwater. Besides, this also slows down traffic, often leading to chaos during peak hours. Gaping potholes dotting the road stretch have posed serious risks for the residents while the civic bodies are in deep slumber,” said Vishweshwar Tripathy, another resident of the locality.

As the roads here have developed a number of potholes, which is disrupting road communication, the locals are the worst sufferers. Even though they have reportedly informed the civic body authorities about the issue, nothing significant has been done.