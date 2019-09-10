Deadline for P-PAS registration of farmers extended: Minister

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Tuesday extended the deadline for registration of farmers for collection of paddy in Kharif season till September 17.

This was informed by Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain.

Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said:”the deadline for the online registration of farmers under Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) for purchase of surplus paddy during the 2019-20 Kharif marketing season has been extended to September 17.”

Nearly 10 lakh farmers have registered till now, Swain further stated.

Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), have registered 6,18,480 lakh farmers under P-PAS as on August 31. Earlier, the last date for the online registration was September 10.

