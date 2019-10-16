Dead lizard in MDM, students admitted to hospital in Balasore

By pragativadinewsservice
Dead lizard in MDM
Balasore: Panic gripped the people at Palabaleswar Primary School in Sadar block of Balasore district after body parts of a lizard was found in the mid-day meal served to a student on Wednesday afternoon.

Reportedly, the students who had consumed the meals have been admitted to the nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

Sources said the school children were served mid-day meal in the afternoon. However, after a few minutes, some students found parts of a lizard in one of the meals.

As many as 18 students were admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure. Of all, the health condition of three students is stated to be still ill, sources added.

