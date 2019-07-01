Dead body found buried in sand in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The dead body of an unidentified man was found buried in sand on KCDK College premises in Bijatala of Mayurbhanj district today.

According to sources, some labourers engaged in the construction work nearby spotted blood-soaked sand and immediately informed Rairangpur police.

Upon reaching, the cops recovered a dead body buried under the sand heap and seized it for post-mortem. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, sources said.

Police suspect that the man was murdered and then buried under the heap of sand. Rairangpur SDPO has reached the spot to investigate the crime scene, sources added.