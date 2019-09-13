DDCA unveils stand in Virat Kohli’s name at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium

New Delhi: While Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium has been renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium, a stand at Delhi’s famous cricket venue was named after India captain Virat Kohli.

After the virtual unveiling of the stand, Kohli thanked the DDCA, his team members and his childhood coach. While thanking his family, Kohli recalled an incident from 2001 when he had gone to watch a Test match against Zimbabwe with his brother.

Virat Kohli expressed his happiness after being honoured with a stand to his name and shared an anecdote from the past on this momentous occasion.

Kohli said he remembered seeking autographs from India players when he came to the stadium to watch the Test match against Zimbabwe in 2001. India skipper further expressed his gratitude for being honoured at the same venue.

Kohli thanked DDCA president Rajat Sharma, his team, Kapil Dev and his family during the unveiling ceremony which was held at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The entire Team India was in attendance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium when the Indian captain across all format was honoured with a dedicated stand on his name in the Delhi stadium.

A short video and an animation film on Kohli’s journey from being an U-19 player to India captain was also shown.

“When I decided to name a stand in honour of Virat Kohli, I told this first to Arun Jaitleyji. He told me this is a good decision because there is no better player than Virat in world cricket,” said DDCA president Rajat Sharma. Former India player Ajay Jadeja said that it was a truly deserved gift for Kohli.

The whole team was felicitated after this by Shah and Rijiju following which the players posed for a group photograph.

The DDCA also felicitated promising cricketers from Delhi for their success in domestic cricket. In the DDCA Annual Honours, Dhruv Shorey, Navdeep Saini, Jonty Sidhu and Tejas Baroka were the top award getters, among others.