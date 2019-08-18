DDCA to name stand after Virat Kohli at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

New Delhi: In recognition of the eleventh anniversary of Virat Kohli’s international debut, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has decided to name one stand at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after the India captain on Sunday.

Kohli had made his debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008. He will be the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour of a stand being named after him.

Virat Kohli will have a stand named after him at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, the Delhi cricket board announced. Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath are the two other Delhi players who have stands after their names but the honour came their way after their retirements.

Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra are the other Delhi players who have gates named after them while the Hall of Fame has been named after former India captain Tiger Pataudi.