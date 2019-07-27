Day after release from jail, Sarathi Baba now out of Odisha

Cuttack: A day after walking out of jail, controversial godman Sarathi Baba alias Santosh Raul has reportedly moved to an undisclosed location outside Odisha.

Sarathi’s counsel Manish Chand has told the media that his client has gone outside the state. However, he was tight-lipped about whereabouts of the controversial godman.

The High Court has set certain conditions for Sarathi while granting him bail. As per the conditions of the court, Sarathi can’t hold any discussion with any of his devotees, sympathisers, followers, and media nor resort to spiritual preaching. He has also been barred from visiting his Barimula Ashram.

“As the court has set the conditions, he (Sarathi) is bound to distance himself from people and even mediapersons. Therefore, he moved outside the state until the conditions are modified,” Chand said.

“He has intimated about his visit to the local investigating officer, the High Court and me as per the court’s order,” Chand added.

Notably, after languishing in jail for four years, Sarathi Baba was released from the Choudwar Circle Jail on Thursday evening.

Although the Crime Branch has submitted charge-sheets in all the three cases against Sarathi Baba, the trials in these cases have not yet started.