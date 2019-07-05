Dawood Ibrahim’s location was never a secret: India

New Delhi: India has said that the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s location was never a secret a day after FBI of US told a London court that he is in Pakistan.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar briefed the press that “the location of Dawood Ibrahim is not a secret. Time and again we have been presenting to Pakistan a list of people who are in their country. We have asked repeatedly that he should be handed over to India immediately. His imprint on the Mumbai blast is very clear for all of us to see.”

Kumar called Pakistan’s approach a classic case of ‘double standards’ and added that Pakistan stands exposed in claiming that they have taken action against terror groups operating from its soil.

The excerpts from US attorney’s affidavit said that the head of D-Company is Dawood Ibrahim, an Indian Muslim currently in exile in Pakistan.

It said Dawood and his brother and top lieutenant, Anis Ibrahim, have been fugitives from India since 1993 when D Company was implicated in serial bomb blasts in Mumbai that killed more than 200 people.