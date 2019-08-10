DAV Public School Pokhariput inaugurates 1st Career Counseling Cell

By pragativadinewsservice
DAV Public School Pokhariput
Bhubaneswar: DAV Public School Pokhariput inaugurated the 1st Career Counseling Cell in the school today in presence of Madan Mohan Panda, Chairman SMC and Yasobanta Narayan Singhlal, MD and Founder of IBCCC.

Niranjan Swain, Principal of LRDAV, Gandarpur was also present during the occasion.

“The World is changing and we need to change ourselves at the same pace. Today’s learning will become obsolete in the coming decade hence we should focus on strategies and planning,” said Dr Sujata Sahu, Principal of the school in her inaugural speech. She also highlighted the importance of time management in her address.

During the event, the Principal signed an MOU with IBCCC to run the career counselling cell in collaboration with the centre.

A career fair was also organised where more than 30 professional and trained career counsellors were present to provide assistance to students regarding various career opportunities. Students of Class X and XI along with their parents attended the fair.

pragativadinewsservice
