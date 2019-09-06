DAV Pokhariput wins Bhubaneswar Edition of TCS IT Wiz 2019

Bhubaneswar: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the winners of the Bhubaneswar edition of TCS IT Wiz, India’s biggest inter-school technology quiz, held on Friday, September 6.

While Aryam Padhy and Pratyush Kumar Chakra from DAV Public School, Pokhariput are the winners, Amritansu Sahoo and Siddhant Tripathi from Future Bhubaneswar School finished as runner up.

This year, TCS IT Wiz – Bhubaneswar witnessed participation from over 1020 students from class 8-12. The guest of honour Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of State (Odisha) for Elect.& IT, Sports & Youth Services along with Manoj Kumar Panda, Centre Head, TCS Bhubaneswar, distributed the prizes.

The winners walked away with a trophy and gift vouchers worth Rs 60,000. They will go on to represent Bhubaneswar at the National Finals in Mumbai, later this year, where they will compete with 11 other regional champions. The runners up were rewarded with gift vouchers worth Rs 40,000 along with specially designed medals. Four finalist teams, also received gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000.

Several members of the audience participated in a Twitter contest, leading to8485tweets at the Regional Finals. The winners of the ‘highest tweets’ and the ‘tweet of the day’ received special gifts and the two ‘best stories of the day’ on Instagram received gift vouchers worth Rs 2,000.

Aimed at building awareness about the growing significance of technology skills, this strongly-contested, annual quiz infused tech trends and used animation to keep the audience and the participants at the edge of their seats. Quizmaster Giri ‘Pickbrain’ Balasubramanium took the contestants through five buzzer based rounds – Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Tech PatriOT and Block the Chain – besides an exclusive round on TCS. The questions focused on the application of information technology, the business, people, new trends, and legends.

Similar regional contests have been planned at 11 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Indore, Nagpur, Kolkata, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. Last year, the quiz saw entries from 13,908 students from 1,206 schools across the nation.