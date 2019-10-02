DAV Pokhariput Celebrates Gandhi & Shastri Jayanti

Bhubaneswar: To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and 115th birth anniversary our 2nd Prime Minster Lal Bahadur Shastri, DAV Public School at Pokhariput here conducted a mega rally.

On this occasion, a 2.5 km ‘Shanti Aur Swachhata Rally’ was organized by the school in which all the teachers, students and 150 students of different age groups acting as Gandhi spread the message of the Father of the Nation.

The celebration was inaugurated by Principal Dr Sujata with lighting the holy lamp and floral tribute to the great leaders. The ambience reverberated with the ethos of peace and patriotism when everyone was enwrapped in Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite songs ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram…’, ‘Baishnab Jan To…’ and other patriotic songs presented by Bhakti House students. Students of Heritage Club spoke about the relevance of the doctrines of Bapuand Lal Bahadur Shastri even today.

The day marked the green pledge of the students administered by the principal to spread greenery and make our environment pollution-free.

A documentary on Gandhi by the heritage club and a documentary on the philanthropic work by Stuti House were screened in the Kalam Auditorium. A play on the doctrines of Gandhi was staged by the students and teachers. The school annual magazine ‘Prerana’ was also released on this auspicious occasion.

On this occasion, Principal Dr Sujata inspired students to follow the footprints of these great leaders by extending their helping hands for the noble cause of philanthropy towards the needy people. The programme was coordinated by Girija Shankar Bal, president of Heritage Club, S.St. Department and Function Department.