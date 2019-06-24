Dasarathi Satpathy takes charge as Secretary of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: OAS officer Dasarathi Satpathy today took the charge as the Secretary of Odisha Legislative Assembly, a day before the first session of 16th State Legislative Assembly.

On June 21, a major bureaucratic reshuffle was initiated by the State government in which the 2005-batch OAS officer, Dasarathi Satpathy, was appointed to the post.

The post was lying vacant after the retirement of Amiya Kumar Sarangi from service as the Secretary of OLA on March 31. Later, Joint Secretary Shishir Kanta Swain took the additional charge as the secretary.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first session of the 16th State Legislative Assembly is set to commence from tomorrow and the Odisha Government will present the annual budget for 2019-20 fiscal on June 28.