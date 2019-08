Jammu: In daring operation, an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper successfully rescued two persons stuck in flooded Tawi river in Jammu on Monday.

They were stuck in an under-construction bridge in the Tawi river in Jammu. Reports said three persons got stuck in the Tawi river following a sudden increase in water level.

The two persons were airlifted from the flooded river using a rope. The IAF man was also soon airlifted to safety. The fate of the third man could not be ascertained.