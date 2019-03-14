Dangerous thunderstorm, lightning alert for 13 more districts

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Dangerous thunderstorm, lightning alert for 13 more districts
22

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for 13 districts of Odisha till 10-30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak district.

Related Posts

CP felicitates four cops for helping accident victim

Talcher Hottest at 39.4 Degrees Celsius

Mumbai foot overbridge collapses; two dead, 23 hurt

Besides, dangerous thunderstorm and lightning alert have been issued for Nuagaon, Khandapada, Bhapur and Nayagarh blocks of Nayagarh District, Bolagarh Block of Khurda District till 8.22 pm today.

Moreover, the weatherman also issued dangerous thunderstorm and lightning alert for Narsinghpur block of Cuttack, Hindol block of Dhenkanal, and Angul block of Angul district within 8.58 pm today.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.