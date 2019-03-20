Dangerous Thunderstorm and Lightning Alert For 4 Odisha Dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Dangerous Thunderstorm and Lightning
Bhubaneswar: Dangerous thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at several places of four districts of Odisha, as per the latest bulletin of Earth Networks, the largest global hyperlocal weather network.

Thunderstorm and lightning alert has been issued for Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, and Kalahandi districts.

“Phiringia, Baliguda, M.Rampur, Phulbani, Tumudibandha, Kotagarh blocks of Kandhamal, Kantamal block of Boudh, Gudvella block of Bolangir and Karlamunda block of Kalahandi will experience dangerous thunderstorm and lightning within 9.50 PM today, the Earth Networks informed.

pragativadinewsservice
