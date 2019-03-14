Dama Rout puts speculations to rest, joins BJP

By pragativadinewsservice
Dama Rout
46

New Delhi: Putting rest to all speculations, Damador Rout on Thursday evening joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The senior leader joined the saffron party in the presence of several senior leaders of the party including the state carders of the party.

Earlier, Rout, who was expelled from the BJD, had hinted at joining either the saffron party or Congress if any such offers come in his way.

He had also stated that although he tried to float a new political party against the ruling BJD, he could not succeed.

pragativadinewsservice
