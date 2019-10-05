Dalma: A delicious cuisine of Odisha with aromatic flavour of history

Bhubaneswar: If someone will talk about the most famous and delicious cuisine of Odisha, then the first and foremost food’s name will come as “Dalma”. A person of Odisha does not only describe Dalma as their most preferable food but also they will directly link it with Lord Jagannath.

All sorts of seasonal veggies are used to make Dalma, including raw bananas, papayas, pumpkins, drumsticks and yams. Served with simple, steamed rice, Dalma is a bowl full of goodness all of us can do with.

Such is the popularity of this no-oil, cumin-tempered, lentil and vegetables medley that it has, over a period, become the first introduction to the Oriya cuisine. It is a popular belief that once you have tasted the Odia Dalma and loved it, you will love the rest of the food.

In fact, archaeological records state that the Savaras- the non-Aryan tribe of Odisha known for their social harmony, were the first to worship Lord Jagannath as Neela Mahadeb.

Traditionally, Dalma was essentially chana dal boiled with vegetables grown by the tribes such as eggplant, elephant food, arbi, shallots and pumpkin among others. Served during festive occasions when bhaat or boiled rice was made alongside saag (spinach dish), it was served with a dollop of ghee for aroma and taste. For many backs then, Pakhala (fermented water rice) was a staple.

There is of course yet another tale that old maharajas (Brahmin cooks) love to reiterate for this ancient recipe one related to the Mahabharata. When Bheema of the Pandava brothers entered the Kingdom of Viraat to hide for the 13th year, he headed to the kitchens, believing he would not die of hunger. Instead, the royal head cook made Bheema cook with no oil and very little spices. Bheema who had seen his wife Draupadi conjure up what many believe was the Habisa Dalma, a favourite of Krishna, set the pot on the boil and began throwing a handful or two of whatever was in sight. What he created was the Dalma presented with ghee.

Little did Bheema realize that by the end of the 13th year, he would have started a new style of cooking, which is today popular as the Bheema Rasiya or cooking style of Bheema, and it has become one of the five styles of cooking used in the Puri Temple.

In place of tempering, freshly-prepared ghee is poured on top before serving. Made in an earthen pot that has been cured with jaggery water, a good Habisa Dalma is, in fact, a rarity today. It is said that in the royal kitchens of Puri and Baripada, the preparation of Habisa Dalma was marked by its wafting aroma that could travel to the King’s court, which was almost a street length away.

The mere mention of a Dalma, one of the most comfort and staple food of Odia people. Whatever the occasion, Dalma adorns the menu. Without this medley of lentil and vegetables, no meal is complete.