Dalit man’s death video on TikTok: 5 booked for inciting violence

Mumbai: Mumbai Police cyber cell has registered an FIR against a group of TikTok users over their videos relating to the alleged lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand.

Ansari, a member of the Dalit community, was reportedly caught while trying to steal a bike for which he was allegedly beaten to death. The incident sparked an outcry across the country. Police have arrested three persons in this connection.

According to the police, the five TikTok users shot a video of themselves and posted it on Monday, which went viral within hours.

The video, allegedly in support of Tabrez, was uploaded on the social media app TikTok. Later, it was posted on Twitter, where it received criticism for spreading hate speech and animosity. Social media users brought it to the notice of the Mumbai Police.

A case was registered and the accused persons were booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Reportedly, TikTok has removed the video and suspended the accounts of the group.