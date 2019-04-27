Dalai Lama back in Dharamshala, says fully recovered

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Dalai Lama back in Dharamshala
6

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi, returned to Dharamshala on Friday.

Talking to the media about his current health condition, Dalai Lama said, “Fully recovered. No problem. The illness was a little serious, but now I have fully recovered.”

Related Posts

Customs Officer, Father Arrested In DA Case; Rs 1.18cr…

NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Mumbai ISI training…

Tripura CM in soup after wife alleges harassment, domestic…

Notably, the 83-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi on April 7 after he complained of discomfort. Later, his Holiness was admitted to the hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with a chest infection.

The 14th Dalai Lama had fled to India in early 1959 to escape from the Chinese occupation and lives in exile in the hill town of Dharamshala.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.