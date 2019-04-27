Dalai Lama back in Dharamshala, says fully recovered

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi, returned to Dharamshala on Friday.

Talking to the media about his current health condition, Dalai Lama said, “Fully recovered. No problem. The illness was a little serious, but now I have fully recovered.”

Notably, the 83-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi on April 7 after he complained of discomfort. Later, his Holiness was admitted to the hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with a chest infection.

The 14th Dalai Lama had fled to India in early 1959 to escape from the Chinese occupation and lives in exile in the hill town of Dharamshala.