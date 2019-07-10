Dakshina Moda ritual: Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha to be turned today

Puri: While the auspicious Hera Panchami ritual on the fifth day of the annual chariot festival concluded, the Holy Trinity’s chariots are all set to return home with the commencement of Rath’s Dakshina moda ritual.

On the sixth day of the festival and the day following the Hera Panchami rituals, the chariots are turned around to face the Jagannath temple.

The unique ceremony called the Ratha Dakshina moda which denotes preparation for the upcoming bahuda yatra (return car festival). This ritual commenced yesterday in which the first chariot was turned around towards southern direction facing Jagannath temple. The Debadalana of Subhadra and Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja were also turned southward.

However, Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha was still parked outside Gundicha temple as dusk descended before Nandighosa was turned.

The chariots will be kept near Nakachana Dwara, Eastern Gate of Gundicha temple towards Srimandir.