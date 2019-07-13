Dairy farmers spill 1,200 litres milk on road to protest OMFED’s action

Bhadrak: Scores of dairy farmers of Basudevpur area of Bhadrak district spilled 1,200 litres of milk on the road protesting Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) authorities’ refusal to accept their product.

Annoyed by non-procurement of their milk, the agitating farmers opened the lids of the milk cans and spilled on the road.

Demanding proper procurement of milk, the farmers resorted to the action against the OMFED management for deliberately refusing to accept the milk citing low quality.

As milk flowed on the streets, the farmers have threatened to launch an agitation if the Omfed authorities do not accept milk from the farmers in near future.