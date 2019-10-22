Daily Morning Walk Can Give You Good Night’s Sleep

Bhubaneswar: Are you experiencing sleep disorder, daily morning walk can resolve the issue.

As per reports, a study presented SLEEP 2015, the 29th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies held in the US revealed that physical activities, such as walking, as well as aerobics/callisthenics, biking, gardening, golfing, running, weight-lifting and yoga/pilates are associated with better sleep habits, compared to no activity.

The researchers have opined that physical activity is already well associated with healthy sleep, but the new study yields insight into whether specific types of physical activities may impact sleep quality.

Using data on sleep and physical activities of 429,110 adults, the researchers measured whether each of 10 types of activities was associated with a typical amount of sleep, relative to both no activity and to walking.

The study revealed that compared to those who reported that they did not get physical activity in the past month, all types of activity except for household/childcare were associated with a higher likelihood of sufficient sleep.