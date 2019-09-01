Daily Intake Of Beetroot Juice Lowers Blood Pressure

Bhubaneswar: Several studies suggested that intake of one glass of beetroot juice a day can work excellently to lower blood pressure.

High blood pressure is a common health concern nowadays. When high blood pressure remains constant in the body it increases the risk of dangerous health conditions, such as heart attack, stroke, and chronic heart failure. Besides, high blood pressure also triggers risk factor for kidney disease.

Hence, it is advisable to treat high blood pressure at an early stage. Apart from medicines, drinking a glass of beetroot every day may work effectively to control blood pressure.

Beetroot contains high levels of dietary nitrate (NO3), which the body converts into biologically active nitrite (NO2) and nitric oxide (NO). In the human body, NO relaxes and dilates blood vessels which facilities the blood flow more easily and lowers blood pressure.