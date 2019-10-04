Daily Exercise May Lower Alzheimer’s Risk In Older Adults

Bhubaneswar: Daily exercise prevent the development of physical signs of Alzheimer’s, in those who are at risk for the disease.

Several studies revealed that in a late-middle-age population at risk for Alzheimer’s disease, physically active individuals experience fewer age-related alterations in biomarkers associated with the disease, as well as memory and cognitive functioning.

For the study, the researchers examined   95 people, who were given scores called polygenic risk scores, based on whether they possessed certain genes associated with Alzheimer’s.

The researchers compared data from individuals younger than 60 years with older adults and found a decrease in cognitive abilities as well as an increase in biomarkers associated with the disease in older individuals.

However, the effects were significantly weaker in older adults who reported engaging in the equivalent of at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise five days a week.

