Dacoity gang busted in Malkangiri, seven held

Malkangiri: Malkangiri police on Friday busted a dacoit gang with the arrest of seven operatives including two juveniles from various places of the districts.

The accused persons have been identified as Jagannath Debnath (19), Raja Gain (22), Rahul Maitra (19), Jhantulal Mandal (20), Soumya Ranjana Parida (18) and two minor boys. All the accused hail from Malkangiri.

Acting on reliable inputs, Malkangiri police conducted a raid at the gang’s hide-out this morning and zeroed in all the dacoits.

Two gold chains, Rs 10,500 in cash, one laptop, some electronic equipment, three LED TV sets, one tablet, five mobile phones and four motorcycles have been seized from them, informed Malkangiri PS IIC R.P Nag.

“Till date accused persons involvement have been established in total 15 numbers of cases in different police stations in the district, mostly involving property offences,” Nag said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.