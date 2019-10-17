Dacoity gang busted in Balasore, 2 held

Balasore: Cracking the whip on anti-social elements, Sahadevkhunta Police in Balasore district on Thursday busted a gang of dacoits by arresting two of its members.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Shaikh Mabut (24) and Rintu Tarei (30) of the district, the police said.

Following multiple complaints, special teams of police conducted raids across the city and nabbed two members of the gang while three of them managed to escape from the spot.

As per police sources, the gang was involved in several robberies in the Balasore district.

On being interrogated, the accused persons revealed the three other gang members’ names. They are, Munna Sethi, Hati and Shaikh Kurban of the district.

Police seized two 7.65 mm country-made pistols with some rounds of live bullets and Rs 1800 in cash from their possessions. Police have registered a case (319/19) against the accused persons under sections 395, 25, 27 of the IPC Arts Act.

Initially a few members of the gang have been apprehended from Sahadevkhunta area. More arrests will be done after eliciting information about the whereabouts of other operatives of the gang, an official said.