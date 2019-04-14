Dacoity bid foiled in Ganjam; 3 held, four escape

Ganjam: Khallikote police foiled a dacoity bid and arrested three persons from Manikyapur cashew forest while they were hatching a plan to loot on Sunday morning.

The arrested were identified as Bukhari Nahak (35), Tuna Parida (20) and Samir Behera (18).

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team led by Khallikote sub-inspector Manaswani Mohanty conducted a raid in the cashew forest early this morning while the seven accused persons had assembled and were planning to loot.

During the raid, cops managed to nab three persons while four other operatives of the dacoity gang fled the spot. Three sharp weapons, two motorcycles, mobile phones, and three face masks were seized from their possession.

Reportedly, Khallikote police have registered a case (90/19) against the arrested trio under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded them to the court.