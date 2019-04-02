Dacoity bid foiled in Cuttack, three held

Cuttack: Police claimed to have foiled a dacoity bid following the arrest of three dacoits in Badhi Padia area under Choudwar police limits here on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Keshari Pradhan and Banamali Maharana of Samserpur under Athagarh police limits and Jitendra Nayak of Kankadahada village under Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district.

Acting on reliable inputs, Choudwar police swung into action and conducted a raid in the area. The cops apprehended them while they were hatching a plan to commit dacoity in the area.

While three were nabbed, two others managed to escape from the spot. Two motorcycles, three mobile phones, one country made gun along with four live bullets and sharp-edged weapons have been seized from their possession, the police said.

A manhunt to nab the absconding operatives of the criminal gang is underway, the police added.