Dacoity bid foiled in city outskirts, 5 held

Bhubaneswar: Lingaraj Police foiled a dacoity bid by arresting of five notorious criminals from Basisthanagar Canal road in Old Town area late last night.

Acting on reliable inputs, a night patrolling team zeroed in on the dacoit gang while they had gathered in a secluded place and were hatching a plan to commit loot.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jaga alias Jagannath Pradhan, Kaau alias Naresh Behera, Akhini alias Akhaya Mallia, Bapuni alias Saroj Kumar Patra and Purna alias Punia Bhoi.

It was learnt that the gang was planning to commit loot in Nageswar Tangi area. Sharp weapons including machete, iron rods and chilli powder have been seized from them, the police said.

As many as 14 criminal cases are registered against accused Jaga at Lingaraj Police Station while eight criminal cases registered against accused Akhini at the same PS. Besides, the other three accused are also involved in a couple of criminal cases, the police added.