Dacoit gang busted in city, four held

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Monday claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting four of its members in Badagada area in the capital city.

Acting on reliable information about the presence of the miscreants in the area, police conducted a raid and apprehended the accused persons while they were making a blueprint to execute a dacoit in the area.

During the raid, the police also seized a motorcycle, a fake firearm, chili powder packets, and other sharp weapons from them.

A case has been registered against the accused persons and further investigation into the case is underway.

