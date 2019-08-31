Dacoit Gang Busted In Balasore, Seven Held

Balasore: Police today busted a dacoit gang and arrested seven of its members from Chudakuta Sahi in the district.

According to sources, on August 27, unidentified miscreants looted jewellery worth 15 lakh, mobile phones and computer accessories from the house of one Jayanti Pradhan in Sunhat area of the district. A day after, some miscreants stole Rs 2000 cash and a gold ring from the house of one Sanghamitra Behera of Bhoi Sahi.

Later, an FIR in this regard was lodged at the Town police station.

Acting on the complaints, police had begun an investigation. Today, the cops arrested seven persons in this connection, added sources.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to nab the mastermind of the gang who is still at large.