Dabangg 3 to go on floor today, Salman reunites with Prabhu Deva after 10 yrs

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to go on floors today and the movie marks the Superstar’s collaboration director Prabhu Deva after 10 years.

Prabhu Deva and Salman will reunite 10 years after they made blockbuster Wanted. Prabhu Deva’s Wanted was also Salman Khan’s first Eid blockbuster, which later became a pattern for the actor.

Salman made the announcement on Sunday by sharing a video.

Salman will reprise his Dabangg character, Chulbul Pandey — a bent cop who has his heart in the right place, for the third time. Sonakshi plays his wife, Rajjo in the film.

This is Salman and Sonakshi’s third film together after she made a successful Bollywood debut with Dabangg in 2010. Arbaaz had himself turned director for Dabangg 2, which also proved to be a super hit at the box office.

Salman will soon be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat scheduled to hit theatres around Eid on June 5 this year. Sonakshi is also promoting her upcoming release, Kalank, which is set to release on April 17.